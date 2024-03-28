Ada County's water main extension project offers South Boise residents options amid well water concerns

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Ada County's initiative to extend water mains in South Boise provides residents with an alternative amid worries over diminishing well water levels.



The ARPA Water Main Extension Project extends water mains in Ada County for approximately 180 homes.

This project aims to improve water infrastructure for homeowners.

Further studies are being conducted in the greater area to measure groundwater levels in wells.

More information on the ARPA Water Main Extension Project.

"So right here is my well pump that brings in the water and supplies my house," says Duvin Aldous, a South Boise resident.

Like most of his neighbors in South Boise, water throughout Duvin Aldous's home comes from this well in his front yard.

"From the hoses, sinks, showers... everything," says Aldous.

And when water levels get low...

"I just ran out of water one day. Thankfully I only had to replace a few parts," says Aldous.

After neighbors expressed concerns about low water levels in wells, Ada County initiated the ARPA Water Main Extension Project.

I spoke with one of the county’s engineers on the project, and he tells me this will allow approximately 180 homes in Southwest Boise the option to switch to city water in front of their property. They've outlined three specific project routes in the area, including in front of Devin’s home. When I asked if he would be connecting to the main, Aldous replied, "Depending on how much it costs, maybe."

The county engineer tells me homeowners only incur costs for plumbing connections to the water meter at the property line. This can range from $2,000 to $3,000, versus the cost of digging a new well, which could run up to $20,000.

Beyond the identified water main extensions, Boise State is studying groundwater levels in a greater area of Southwest Boise to offer homeowners more insight into the water levels in their wells.

As for an impact on the ground level, currently, the only road closure for this project is at Valley and Highlander Road. For now, Devin will be sticking to well water.

"It's got all those minerals in it so it tastes better and is better for you... supposedly," says Aldous.