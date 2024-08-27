Ada County deputy found justified in February 2024 officer-involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho — Deputy Colton McKone with the Ada County Sheriff's Office was found to be justified in shooting Dominic Soto in an altercation on February 11, 2024 following a review by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

Just after 2 am on that day in February, deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of W Seneca Dr and S Five Mile Rd in Boise.

A caller told dispatch they heard a loud bang near their residence, and when they went to investigate, they were shot at by 23-year-old Dominic Soto.

According to officers, when deputies arrived Soto was pressing his firearm to his temple and approaching them.

The deputies were located just north of Soto on Five Mile Rd, near Blackhawk Dr, but Deputy McKone was located to the south of the group. The deputy realized the potential for crossfire and other safety concerns, and left the cover of his patrol vehicle to confront the armed suspect.

As the deputy approached, Soto whipped around to face him, turning his back on the group of deputies. McKone ordered the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times, but Soto ignored the deputy.

According to police reports, Soto then swayed and dropped his head and elbow, causing the firearm to be pointing towards deputies. Deputy McKone then discharged his service weapon three times as Soto shot himself in the head.

Boise Police officers worked with deputies to render medical aid to Soto until paramedics arrived. Reports indicate that Soto had one self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, as well as three bullet wounds in his right shoulder, abdomen, and right hip.

Soto was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Ada County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, the manner of death was ruled a suicide. Reports also indicated that Soto had traces of ethanol in his blood.

The Gem County Prosecutor's Office determined Deputy McKone to be justified in his actions. A redacted version of the report is available to read here. The Ada County Sheriff's Office also shared a video report of the critical incident which is available to view below, which contains graphic content and language.

