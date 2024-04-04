ACHD "Pothole Days" campaign kicks off to combat road damage in Ada County

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is in full swing with its annual "Pothole Days" campaign, mobilizing efforts to fill numerous potholes across the county, aiming to enhance road safety and vehicle maintenance for residents



So far, ACHD has successfully filled 230 potholes.

"Pothole Days" runs through April 5th, but ACHD wants you to report potholes year-round.

To report a pothole in your neighborhood you can visit ACHD.ORG/TELLUS

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Eagle and Fairview, There's a Huge Pothole," says South Boise resident Maritza Lorenzana.

Maritza Lorenzana and Other Residents in Ada County are noticing potholes in their neighborhood, causing concern for traffic safety and their vehicles.

"Sometimes, depending on traffic, you just have to go through it, and you know it's messing up your tires and the wear and tear of your car. But there are a lot of potholes," says Lorenzana.

Many new potholes have formed during the winter months due to freeze and thaw cycles from the weather.

But this week, the ACHD is working to combat the problem.

"This week is our Pothole Days. It's an annual campaign. It's a good time to focus on filling the potholes," says Deputy Director of Maintenance at ACHD, Jennifer Berenger.

Having successfully filled 230 potholes just this week, Jennifer Berenger, Deputy Director of Maintenance at ACHD, says they want to hear from you.

"There are a lot of lane miles in Ada County, so every citizen's eyes on the road helps us to know where those things are. If you've passed a pothole several times, it's probably because we don't know it's there. So, citizens can let us know, and then we'll dispatch a crew out, aiming to get them all filled within 24 hours of us knowing about them," says Berenger.

