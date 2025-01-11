Senators Crapo and Risch seek to add a third federal judgeship

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, US Senators from Idaho, introduced legislation on Thursday to create a new federal district judgeship in the Gem State.

Only Idaho, Vermont, and North Dakota are limited to just two federal judgeships. The states with the highest number of judgeships are California and New York, both of which have 28.

Risch and Crapo cited Idaho's rapidly growing populous as well as extraordinarily long wait times for pending federal cases as the main reasons for the addition of the judicial seat. "This need has been evident for years, as the state’s population and caseload have surged since the last district judge appointment nearly seventy years ago," said Crapo.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, federal judges in Idaho have had a hard time keeping up with an ever-growing caseload, leaving many victims of federal crimes waiting longer than normal for justice. Senator Risch called the situation a "judicial emergency" that has been going on "for years."

The legislation will be discussed and voted on during the 118th Congress, which is currently underway.