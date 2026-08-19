Saint Alphonsus, Life Flight Network donate $20k to rural fire districts

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus and Life Flight Network have donated $20,000 to rural fire districts across Canyon, Payette and Washington Counties.

In a Facebook Post, the hospital system wrote, "As these fires continue to impact our communities across the region, we're immensely grateful to the firefighters, aviation crews, emergency responders, and support teams working tirelessly to protect lives and property. Their dedication, courage, and sacrifice often come at great personal cost, and we're deeply grateful for all they do."

The combined donation is divided between Parma Rural Fire & EMS, and the Sand Hollow, New Plymouth and Weiser Area fire districts.

The Sand Hollow Fire Protection District says the funds will be used to buy new training materials to continue developing highly trained and qualified firefighters.

"While no contribution can match the commitment of those on the front lines, we hope it helps provide resources where they're needed most," Saint Alphonsus wrote on Facebook.

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