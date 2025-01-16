Roundabout in Nampa reopens and Ada Co. Zoning wants your feedback: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are some things happening today in your neighborhood:
- FRANKLIN-KARCHER ROUNDABOUT REOPENS
- In Nampa, the Franklin and Karcher roundabout is now open! The intersection has just single lanes open right now while the final leg of the work is completed.
Fargo Ave. and Cherry Ln. have been established as detour routes and all commercial traffic is being asked to use that.
- There will be one more closure of the interseciton this spring to finish paving.
- NEW ADA CO. ZONING ORDINANCE
- Tonight in Boise, the Ada County Development Services will hold a public hearing to get feedback from the community on the county's new zoning ordinance.
- The county's current code was written 25 years ago and they say a new ordinance will eliminate redundancies, have new standards for solar farms in Ada County, and put an emphasis on water efficiency.
- That'll be tonight at 6 p.m. in the First Floor Public Hearing Room of Ada County Courthouse.
- SOUTH HILLS AREA CLOSURE
- Near Twin Falls, the South Hills area is closed starting today to motorized travel.
- That extends to Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs, and North Cottonwood Creek.
- The closure is intended to prevent resource damage and protect mule deer and sage-grouse habitats.
- The area is still open to the public for non-motorized use.