Rapper, country singer Post Malone shows up at Melba bar

MELBA — Post Malone surprised locals in Melba when he showed up at Cook's Two Hole Bar & Grill on Saturday.

Anna Fouraker-Broom was at the bar when he arrived and shared photos of the interaction, calling the rapper and country singer "well mannered". Broom says she thanked the 29-year-old for visiting the small town. He told her he was visiting the area to go snow goose hunting.

Anna Fouraker-Broom

This won't be the last time Idahoans have a chance to see the popular singer in southern Idaho. He will be headlining a concert at Boise State University coming up on June 24th.

The concert will be at Albertsons Stadium on The Blue.

