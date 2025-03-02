Watch Now
Rapper, country singer Post Malone shows up at Melba bar

Anna Fouraker-Broom
Post Malone in Melba
MELBA — Post Malone surprised locals in Melba when he showed up at Cook's Two Hole Bar & Grill on Saturday.

Anna Fouraker-Broom was at the bar when he arrived and shared photos of the interaction, calling the rapper and country singer "well mannered". Broom says she thanked the 29-year-old for visiting the small town. He told her he was visiting the area to go snow goose hunting.

Post Malone visits Melba

This won't be the last time Idahoans have a chance to see the popular singer in southern Idaho. He will be headlining a concert at Boise State University coming up on June 24th.

The concert will be at Albertsons Stadium on The Blue.

