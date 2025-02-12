Potato-flavored lipstick bridges the gap "between hunger and desire."

EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Potato Commission is working overtime to change the way we perceive potatoes. Turns out, potatoes aren't just the main ingredient for such culinary staples as french fries, hashbrowns, and tater tots. They are now attempting to make Idaho's favorite starch into a delectable fixture in the fashion world.

Citing a recent survey that indicates "92% of Americans find the taste of fresh Idaho® Potato French Fries irresistible," the commission decided to create "The Kiss of French," a lipstick that tastes like french fries. The announcement comes just in time for Valentine's Day and its creators claim the new lip balm will bridge the gap "between hunger and desire."

While supplies last, Idaho® Potatoes will give away lipstick for free at IdahoPotato.com. All they ask is that potato lovers pay the shipping and handling costs.