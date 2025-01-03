Suspect arrested for possessing explosive device skips Payette County arraignment, parents decry overreaction

PAYETTE, Idaho — An uneventful arraignment occurred in Payette County, where 40-year-old suspect Brent Sharrai did not attend his scheduled appearance.

The parents of the man accused of trying to set off a pipe bomb in a Payette train car were audibly frustrated. Sharrai has been in custody since his New Year's Day arrest after someone called Payette police to report a suspicious person attempting to light something on fire around some train cars.

"They didn't locate anybody immediately, but they were, because of the fresh snow, able to find footprints leading to a train car that was parked near that location," said Payette Police Chief Marshall. "On the train car, they observed a device that they described as an improvised explosive device that had not been detonated."

According to the affidavit, Sharrai told officers he made his own firework for New Year's celebration "to get a bigger boom." After falling asleep before midnight, he chose to light his firework the next night.

Nampa Police, whose bomb squad helped detonate the explosive, said the pipe was about eight inches long and three-quarters of an inch wide.

I spoke with Sharrai's family outside the courthouse, who offered some insight into what they say he was using to make his homemade explosive.

"You can get them at any firework stand," said Sharrai's ex-girlfriend.

Sharrai's parents said he has multiple behavioral diagnoses and described him as a child in an adult's body. They also worry recent events in New Orleans and Las Vegas are blowing Brent's case out of proportion.

Payette Police Chief Marshall said his department feels this case is in no way connected to terrorism and was an isolated incident.

"Obviously, everybody's on high alert," Marshall admits, "Something of that nature is located, you never know what the intention is. Obviously, further into the investigation, we're able to determine that this was not that severe of an event, but we have to handle it as though it is until we know otherwise."