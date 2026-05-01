Idaho farm workers are facing a difficult season as a dry winter, ongoing drought, and rising costs reduce available work across the region.

Garcia Farm Labor, which connects Idaho farmers with workers to keep up with demanding crop cycles, is navigating the impact firsthand. Many of the workers the company places have been with Garcia Farm Labor for years, relying on the seasonal work to support their families.

"They're out here doing the job that, you know, a lot of people don't wanna do, and thanks to them, the food gets put on our tables or in shelves," Garcia said.

WATCH | Farm crews face tough winter in Idaho—

'Somebody has to do the work': Farm labor crews face tough season in Idaho

Right now, workers are harvesting asparagus at Sunnyside Farm in Fruitland and planting carrots, starting early in the morning and putting in long shifts to keep up with crops that grow quickly in warm temperatures.

This year, however, a dry winter and ongoing drought are reducing the amount of work available.

"This was the worst year that we didn't get any snow, and that's why a lot of these farmers are cutting back on certain crops. And those certain crops like onions, we plant them, we do the irrigation system, we weed them, we harvest them," Garcia said.

Garcia says there is no shortage of workers willing to take on the labor, but the work itself is harder to come by.

"There's a lot of people that want to work, but there's not enough work right now," Garcia said.

With fuel, housing, and everyday living costs on the rise, balancing pay and available hours as a contractor has become increasingly difficult.

"Obviously, the gas prices are going extremely high. Diesel is extremely high, and rent is going up, so these people cannot live with 11/12 dollars, 13/14 dollars an hour," Garcia said.

Despite the pressures, Garcia says crews continue showing up every day, doing work that rarely gets attention but that consumers depend on every time they visit a grocery store.

"Somebody has to do the work, and we're just here to be part of it, you know, trying to help out and just be part of the team," Garcia said.

Farmers interested in getting help with their crops can contact Garcia Farm Labor.