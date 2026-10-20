Prosecutors seeking death penalty for twins’ deaths in Payette

PAYETTE, Idaho — Payette County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Andrea Shaw, who is accused of killing her twin toddlers in 2025.

In a notice on Oct. 16, prosecutors cited four aggravating circumstances, including allegations that the murders were particularly heinous, atrocious or cruel and that there was disregard for human life.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Court docs reveal new details in case against Payette mother accused of killing twins

'Smothered' or vaccines? Key details emerge in Payette twins murder case

Shaw faces two counts of first-degree murder after her 18-month-old twins, Dallas and Tyson, were found dead at her home on May 1, 2025. Prosecutors alleged Shaw suffocated her children, but her defense attorney argued the children became ill after receiving routine vaccinations days before their deaths. He believes the case revolves around a medical issue, not criminal conduct.

WATCH: Defense attorney questions murder charges against Payette mom accused of killing twins

Payette mother indicted on murder charges in deaths of 18-month-old twins

Just days after the twins died, Shaw appeared on a program produced by a nonprofit agency known for opposing vaccines.

Shaw pleaded not guilty in August 2026 and requested a jury trial. The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 11, 2027, and is expected to last three to four weeks.