Payette woman says mudslide flooded her property, threatened livestock

PAYETTE, Idaho — A retention pond in Payette gave way Tuesday, sending mud and water across Highway 52 and into nearby property.

Anne Rice, who lives across the street, surveyed the damage left behind by what she described as a torrent of mud and water from the hills.

“It was a pretty ugly mess,” Rice said.

WATCH: Payette woman is cleaning up her property after a retention pond gave way —

Payette mudslide

After heavy rainfall, Rice noticed a car accident on the highway and soon realized a mudslide was to blame.

“It was in fact a huge flood — flowing water, mud and slime, and a car on its side,” she said.

Rice said the flood came from a broken retention pond across the street. She added that it’s not the first time.

“What I’ve been told from ITD is at least 11 times in the past 12 or 13 years,” Rice said.

Rice said she tried to talk with the property owner but didn’t get the response she hoped for.

“I wouldn’t call him rude, but he was fairly blunt and did not want to take any responsibility. He called it an act of God. But what I know about retention ponds is it’s the farmer’s responsibility,” she said.

Drone footage shows the area where Rice said the water originated.

Authorities have not confirmed the landowner’s identity, but the Idaho Transportation Department said it plans to seek cleanup costs from the owner.

Meanwhile, Rice said she’s concerned for her livestock.

“All my animals have to be moved. They can’t stand in the water — it’s not good for their feet. It’s not a healthy situation for them,” she said.