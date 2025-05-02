18-month-old twins found dead in Payette home, investigation underway

PAYETTTE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after 18-month-old twins were found dead in a Payette home on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a call of a possible dead child around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and arrived to find twins both dead in a shared bed. Police say that a family member found the twins and called 911.

Payette Police are investigating the situation and say that they are currently treating the incident as a homicide, with foul play suspected.

Autopsies on the twins will be conducted in Ada County on Friday. No suspects are in custody, but police hope that Friday's autopsy will reveal more information.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to keep you up to date as more information becomes available.