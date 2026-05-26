17-year-old dies in motorcycle crash at Clay Peak Motorcycle Park

PAYETTE, Idaho — A 17-year-old boy is dead after crashing his motorcycle at Clay Peak Motorcycle Park in Payette on Monday.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before noon on Memorial Day. Officials received a 911 call reporting that a 17-year-old had crashed his motorcycle and sustained serious head injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located the victim and began life-saving efforts. Payette County Paramedics responded to the scene and dispatched Life Flight to transport the victim.

The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. He was unable to be transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim's identity has not been released, and next of kin have been notified.