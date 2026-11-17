NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Nearly a year after a fire destroyed the Double Diamond Saloon, residents are asking why debris remains and when the property will be cleaned up.

After contacting officials and trying to organize help themselves, several turned to Idaho News 6, saying they felt their concerns weren’t being heard.

“Nothing has happened, so I don’t know who else to go to, so I came to you,” said Jan Holshevnikoff, a longtime Payette County resident.

Holshevnikoff remembers Christmas parties and steak dinners at the Double Diamond, a gathering place in a town where people know their neighbors. The November 24, 2025, fire destroyed the saloon and neighboring Shear Attitude Salon and damaged other businesses.

She said her appeals to state and federal officials haven’t brought the cleanup she wants.

“Oh, they’re sick and tired of this,” Holshevnikoff said of others in the community. “They’re sick and tired of it.”

WATCH | What’s holding up cleanup at New Plymouth’s Double Diamond Saloon?

Nearly a year after Double Diamond fire, neighbors demand cleanup answers

Justin Cherry took his frustration online.

“When is somebody gonna take care of this?” he asked in a Facebook video.

Cherry said his posts drew offers of dumpsters, equipment, and volunteers. But the community cleanup never started.

He said that after speaking with the bar owner, volunteers were told not to enter without documentation. Idaho News 6 has not independently confirmed why the effort was stopped.

Residents also raised concerns about the blocked sidewalk and the possibility that rain could carry contaminants from the fire debris into a nearby storm drain and eventually the Payette River.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said it has received complaints and investigated as appropriate, but has not tested the debris or runoff. The agency said it has identified no environmental hazards or violations and has no evidence of a stormwater discharge from the property violating the Clean Water Act.

DEQ’s response did not specify where the drain discharges. The agency also said EPA Region 10 is aware of residents’ asbestos concerns.

Ginny Barton, a New Plymouth resident who has been gathering public records and contacting officials, said getting answers has been difficult.

“They don’t tell us why they’re not making progress,” Barton said.

“That’s why we’re trying to make noise because we really appreciate you guys giving us a chance to be heard.”

Idaho News 6 spent several days in New Plymouth seeking answers from officials, investigators and those connected to the property.

After multiple attempts to reach Mayor Tyson Flannery, a reporter visited City Hall, where the clerk said officials were waiting to hear from their legal team. Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer also referred questions to the mayor.

As of publication, the city had not provided a substantive response explaining the cleanup delay, a timeline, or how it plans to use its enforcement authority.

Public records show the City Council voted in December 2025 to declare the Double Diamond a dangerous building that needs demolition and removal once the required investigations allow it.

City code establishes deadlines for removing demolition debris and provides a process for the city to address a nuisance and seek repayment from the owner. Idaho News 6 requested permits, extensions, and enforcement records to determine how those provisions are being applied to the property.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that its investigation remains active and that it has not issued a final finding on the fire’s origin and cause.

“As a result, there is no final report available at this time,” the office said in a statement. “We will share any releasable information once the investigation has been concluded.”

The statement did not address whether demolition or debris removal can proceed while the investigation remains open.

A sign at the property also identifies NEFCO Fire Investigations. When contacted, the company declined to disclose details about the case, describing it as a private investigation.

Asked who might hire the company, a representative said, “It could be the owner or the insurance company.” The representative did not identify its client in this case.

Idaho News 6 also contacted Fruitland Fire and Paul Davis about the investigation and work at the site.

The county assessor’s office identifies Lost Creek Investments as the property owner. Recorded documents identify Cusma as a manager or member of the company.

A notice recorded before the fire shows a lender filed a lawsuit seeking foreclosure of a mortgage on the property. That notice does not establish that a foreclosure was completed, and Idaho News 6 has not confirmed whether the litigation is affecting cleanup.

Cusma had not responded to multiple requests for comment as of publication. A reporter also stopped at a bar down the road to try to speak with her in person.

Questions remain about the investigations, finances, and city enforcement. For the residents seeking answers, the goal is straightforward.

“Right now we just want it cleaned up,” Barton said.

Idaho News 6 will continue seeking records and responses about what must happen before cleanup can proceed and when residents can expect progress.