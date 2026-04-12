PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Dozens of volunteers spent Saturday hauling trash out of Idaho’s high desert, working to clean up a heavily littered stretch of public land north of Caldwell near Sand Hollow.

The cleanup was organized through the grassroots group 208Cleanup, led by Idahoan Mike Long, who has been coordinating volunteer efforts across the state. This particular site spans roughly 20,000 acres, making it one of the largest projects the group has taken on.

WATCH | Volunteers tackle massive illegal dumping site in Payette County—

Volunteers tackle massive illegal dumping site in Payette County high desert

Volunteers from across the Treasure Valley showed up early, forming a steady line of cars as they made their way into the rolling desert hills.

“It’s incredible… I came over the hill and saw a line of cars—100, maybe 150,” said Brandon Shippy, a Middleton resident who brought his children to help. “People from Boise, Meridian… all over. It’s really encouraging to see folks come out.”

Across the landscape, volunteers encountered a wide range of debris—from bullet casings and shotgun shells to styrofoam, scrap metal, and even a discarded toilet—evidence of ongoing illegal dumping in the area.

“If you haul it in… haul it out,” Shippy said, echoing a message many volunteers emphasized throughout the day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Volunteer organizes massive cleanup effort to remove huge piles of garbage from the Idaho high desert

For some, the cleanup was about more than just removing trash. It was also about protecting the land for future generations.

Lifelong Idahoans like Shippy say they regularly recreate in the area and try to leave it better than they found it.

“Every time we come out shooting, we pick up our trash—and usually others’,” he said. “So when I saw this, I had to be a part of it.”

Others shared a similar sense of responsibility.

“If we don’t take care of it, who is?” said Trey, another volunteer who joined the effort Saturday.

Long says that sense of community ownership is critical—not only for cleaning up public lands, but also for preventing future abuse.

While volunteers filled bags and dumpsters throughout the day, there is also an effort underway to hold those responsible accountable. According to Long, some of the trash left behind contained identifying information.

“This pile’s been picked over by BLM law enforcement,” Long said. “They’ve pulled out names and addresses from pieces of mail, so they’re investigating.”

The Bureau of Land Management has begun looking into those leads as part of a broader effort to curb illegal dumping on public lands.

Organizers say support from the community has been key to making the cleanup possible, with donated supplies and waived landfill fees helping offset costs. However, certain items—like large numbers of discarded tires—still require additional funding to remove.

For Long, the goal goes beyond a single cleanup day.

“If we as the community… take care of it, it’s a lot cheaper, and we’re invested in it,” he said earlier this week. “When people come out to abuse it, it’s us who see it—and correct it.”

Those interested in volunteering for future efforts can find more information by joining the 208Cleanup Facebook group.