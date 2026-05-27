Large fire in Mountain Home prompts evacuations, injuries reported

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — According to Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead, a large fire in Mountain Home has led to evacuation orders and injuries.

The fire is reported between Highway 51, Smith Road and Hamilton Road, officials said. Sheriff Hollinshead said that the fire is moving rapidly due to high winds.

The number of those injured has not been confirmed at this time, Sheriff Hollinshead said.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 300 acres have burned.

Megan Rush-Abbott

Multiple neighbors have reported that the large fire is threatening structures.

Photos and videos captured show large plumes of smoke, visible for miles. One neighbor called in, citing a large EMS response heading to the scene.

Officials with the Elmore County Sheriff's Office told Idaho News 6 that crews are "stretched thin".

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.