Payette man has explosive charge dismissed, sentenced for possession of controlled substance

PAYETTE, Idaho — Brent Sharrai, who was arrested in January for allegedly creating an illegal explosive device on New Year's Day, had several of his charges dismissed by Payette County.

According to police, Sharrai was taken into custody on Jan. 1 after officers responded to reports of a suspicious individual attempting to ignite something near train cars in Payette County.

Sharrai was charged with unlawful possession of destructive devices, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as resisting arrest. He was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, while the other charges were dismissed.

Sharrai has been sentenced to one year in prison at the Idaho Department of Corrections. After that, he could serve up to six more years depending on various factors.