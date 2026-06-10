Payette County wildfire near I-84 determined to be arson, officials seek tips

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office says a wildfire that burned near I-84 in Payette County last month was intentionally set and is now asking the public for help identifying those responsible.

The fire was reported May 28 in a farm field along the westbound side of I-84 near milepost 15, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire officials said the blaze started in a pile of discarded drip tape, a type of irrigation material commonly used in farming. As strong winds moved through the area, the fire spread into nearby dry vegetation.

Crews from the Sand Hollow Fire District and neighboring departments responded and kept the fire to fewer than 100 acres. No homes were damaged.

The State Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was intentionally set and is asking anyone who was traveling westbound on I-84 near milepost 15 shortly before the fire started to contact investigators.

Anyone who may have seen vehicles, people or unusual activity in the area before the fire began is urged to contact the arson hotline at 1-877-752-7766.