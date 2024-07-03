Payette County launches damage assessment efforts following major storm

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A large storm tore through Payette County on Wednesday, June 26, and now County officials are working to address the damage.

RELATED | Severe storm takes down power lines, trees in Nyssa

The large storm flooded streets, toppled power lines, and damaged crops and buildings in the area.

The storm was later confirmed to be a microburst, or a downdraft of sinking air during a thunderstorm. Though not as widely recognized as tornadoes, they can cause comparable damage according to the National Weather Service.

In order to address the aftermath of the storm, the Payette County Office of Emergency Management has developed a Preliminary Damage Assessment Form for all citizens in the area to report damages they sustained.

Completing the form does not guarantee eligibility for assistance, but it does allow the County and the State to assess the availability of assistance to those recovering from the storm.