Severe storm takes down power lines, trees in Nyssa

NYSSA, Oregon — Police and other responders are actively working to clear the streets after a severe thunderstorm ravaged the community in Nyssa on Wednesday, June 26.

At this time, police are asking residents to remain in their homes unless absolutely necessary. They are also asking that people avoid South Hwy 201 between Nyssa and Adrian as there are power lines down in the area.

Officers are reporting power lines down and laying in water as well as trees about to fall over around the city.

Police are asking drivers to not drive quickly through the water on the roads following the storm. They're also asking for the public to report fallen power lines to Malheur County Dispatch as they work to clear the area of hazards.

Following the storm, Idaho Power is reporting two outages in the Nyssa area effecting an estimated 4,000 customers.