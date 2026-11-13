PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — As the growing and harvest seasons wind down, Purdum's Produce in Fruitland is reflecting on a busy summer, with the family saying business was better than ever.

The family-owned farm has been serving customers for nearly 30 years. What began in 1996 with corn sold out of a family member's driveway has grown into a larger operation offering fresh fruits and vegetables, including corn, watermelon, green beans and fall produce.

WATCH | Nearly 30 years of growing: Purdum’s Produce reflects on record summer season

Purdum’s Produce reflects on record summer season

Owner Robyn Purdum says the farm's growth has come with plenty of planning and hard work, especially when it comes to keeping a consistent supply of produce available throughout the season.

"Corn was planted about 18 different times. Green beans are planted about weekly, so it's hard to keep a constant supply of things," Purdum said. "A lot of thought and a lot of planning goes into it."

That work continues throughout the growing season, from ordering seeds and planting crops to watering, weeding and harvesting.

During the busiest part of the summer, the family says it had 19 full-time pickers helping keep the produce stand stocked. That includes domestic workers and H-2A temporary agricultural workers who help with seasonal farm work.

The operation also relies on another 15 to 20 people inside the produce stand, helping customers and keeping business moving.

For Addison Purdum, Robyn's granddaughter, working alongside the crew is one of the highlights of the operation.

"I really love working, our workers, they're just a fun group," Addison said.

The weather also played a role in this year's growing season. The family says smoke affected how some crops grew, but overall, warmer and drier conditions worked well for most of what they planted.

Despite those challenges, the family says customer traffic was higher than in previous seasons.

Mackenzie Mitchell, the farm's manager and Robyn's daughter, says more people are looking for fresh produce and want to know where their food comes from.

"I think there's a big drive for people to have fresh fruit and vegetables. They want to know where their produce is grown," Purdum said.

Customers travel from across the area, including from outside Fruitland, to shop at the stand.

For the family, those returning customers are a big part of what makes the work worthwhile.

"We've had some that still come from the very beginning," Purdum said. "They're not just our customers, they're our friends as well."

As the family looks ahead to another growing season, it is considering new vegetables, possible farm tours and ways to extend its seasonal operations.

After nearly three decades, the family says the continued support of its customers remains an important part of keeping the farm growing.

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