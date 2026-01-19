High-speed chase ends in crash after 71-mile pursuit on Interstate 84 in Idaho

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A 29-year-old Oregon man led Idaho State Police on a 71-mile high-speed chase along Interstate 84 on Monday morning before crashing into the median after hitting spike strips, according to ISP.

The pursuit began just before noon on Monday when Idaho State Police say a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Highlander at mile marker 80 in Elmore County. According to a press release, the driver refused to stop and fled westbound on I-84, reaching speeds over 100 mph while avoiding multiple spike strip deployments.

The chase ended at mile marker 9 in Payette County when the driver hit spike strips, swerved and crashed into the median. Multiple local agencies assisted Idaho State Police during the pursuit.

The Salem, Oregon man was arrested and faces charges including felony eluding, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding felony warrant.

Idaho State Police continue investigating the incident.

