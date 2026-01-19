Man arrested after fleeing police at nearly 100 mph in Meridian, officials say

MERIDIAN — A 23-year-old Meridian man was booked into Ada County Jail after fleeing an attempted traffic stop at speeds estimated near 100 mph.

Around 10 a.m. this morning, an officer attempted to pull over a dirt bike-style motorcycle, driving recklessly near Linder and McMillan Road in Meridian, Brandon Frasier with the Meridian Police Department said.

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect, 23-year-old Tryston Bryant of Meridian, reportedly fled the officer at speeds around 100 mph.

Due to high speeds, officers were unable to intercept the motorcycle, but coordinated a perimeter to contain the driver.

According to the Meridian Police Department, officers located the motorcycle a short time later after it ran out of gas near Ustick and Ten Mile.

Bryant was arrested at the scene and booked into Ada County Jail for misdemeanor crimes of reckless driving, driving without privileges, a probation violation warrant and felony eluding.