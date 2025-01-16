Fruitland PD responds to leaked footage in Michael Vaughan investigation

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Authorities provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Michael Joseph Vaughan on Thursday, clarifying the circumstances surrounding the release of key video footage and urging the public to provide any information that might help locate the missing boy.

Officials said the video was inadvertently made public in 2023 following a public records request to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"The Fruitland Police Department and the Payette County Prosecutor's Office are not responsible for the release of the footage," officials said. At this point, Fruitland PD has fully turned over the investigation to the Payette County Prosecutor's Office.

In 2023, the Fruitland Police Department submitted their case, including a probable cause affidavit, to the Payette County Prosecutor. Police noted that they do not control the prosecution timeline but remain "dedicated to investigating every lead and tip" to help gather evidence.

According to a press release, investigators are currently in communication with a suspect in the case. "Our hope is to gather more details that will lead us to Michael’s remains," said Fruitland PD.

Tips can be sent to findmichael@fruitland.org or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 343COPS.com.

Authorities emphasized that the Facebook page provided by the Fruitland Police Department remains the only source for credible first-hand information regarding the case. Residents are encouraged to follow the page for future updates.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.