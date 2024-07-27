Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan still missing 3 years later

As the search for a missing Idaho boy enters its third year police are hoping a new age-progression picture will help bring him home.

Kara Burke is a Fruitland resident and mother. She remembers the day three years ago when five year old Micheal Vaughan was reported missing.

"Everybody came YOU know people with there drones and helicopters you name it everyone was out looking, the fact that it's still a technically ongoing investigation as a parent that will be really hard for me" Kara Burke Fruitland resident

She joined search crews as they scoured surrounding areas looking for the little boy lovingly called "Monkey" who still hasn't been found. As the search enters its third year police are hoping a new age-progression picture will help bring him home.

The national center for missing and exploited children releasing a new image of of what Michael Vaughan would look like now at eight years old.

NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED KIDS MICHAEL VAUGHAN AGE PROGRESSION IMAGE

Micheal's mom shared a statement to mark his birthday last month.

"This is the third birthday that Michael hasn't been home. Today, we are celebrating the day Michael brought joy and love into this world, so our family will have his favorite chocolate cake and his baby sister is going to open his presents for him" Michael's Mother