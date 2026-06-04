Five to pay $25k to ranchers after shooting and destroying pumphouse in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY — Five people were ordered to pay a combined $25,000 in restitution after admitting to shooting and destroying a pumphouse on BLM land in Payette County.

In a press release, U.S. BLM officials said the pumphouse, located on a BLM grazing allotment near Sand Hollow Road, was "heavily damaged" by gunfire in August 2023.

Investigators determined multiple rounds were fired at the structure, causing a cinderblock wall to collapse, disabling the electrical system. Physical evidence collected from the scene confirmed multiple firearms were used.

The damage left the pumphouse inoperable, disrupting operations for local ranchers.

Officials identified the individuals involved, who admitted to shooting the pumphouse during interviews with investigators.

The Payette County Prosecutor's Office charged all five with Malicious Injury to Property. Each individual was ordered to pay $5,000 to the ranchers for the reconstruction of the pumphouse.

BLM said that anyone witnessing vandalism or unsafe shooting activity on public lands is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement or the nearest BLM office.