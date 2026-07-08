All lanes blocked on I-84 in Payette County due to multiple brush fires, officials say

UPDATE - 8:30 p.m. 7/7/26- IDL has mapped the fire at 4 acres. It has been ruled human-caused.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Idaho Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked on I-84 south of New Plymouth due to multiple nearby brush fires.

ITD says all lanes of travel have been blocked from US-30 to Black Canyon Road. The brush fires are located between milepost 9 and milepost 12, officials say.

Drivers are being advised of travel danger and asked to consider an alternate route.

Idaho Department of Lands has mapped the fire at 0.10 acres. The cause is undetermined.