19-year-old's bond set at $1 million dollars after being charged with shooting his stepfather

PAYETTE, Idaho — 19-year-old Michael Dudley appeared in Payette County court Monday afternoon charged with first degree murder and burglary in the death of his stepfather Howard Schofield IV.

In court, Judge Brian D. Lee said Dudley is accused of shooting Schofield through his jacket pocket while attempting to steal a TV and tools from Schofield's property in New Plymouth.

The prosecution stated Dudley is a flight risk and cited witness-tampering concerns, as the only alleged witness to the crime is Schofield's wife and Dudley's mother.

Dudley will be held on $1 million bail and is due in court next on September 29th.