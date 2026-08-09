Big Grass Fire grows to over 553,900 acres; containment down to 35%

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Owyhee County officials have issued Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations for parts of southern Idaho.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are under Level 3 GO status:



Big Springs Road and Battle Creek Road to the north are

Areas east to Wickahoney, south to the Nevada border, and east to Riddle Ranch to Highway 51

Antelope Ridge Road south to Big Springs Ranch Road, south to the Owyhee River Canyon to include Dickshooter, west to the Oregon Stateline to include the 45 Ranch

Triangle Reservoir, Pleasant Valley, South Mountain, Pleasant Valley Road to the City of Triangle, City of Triangle to the Triangle Reservoir, Flint Creek Road, Juniper Mountain Road, and the west portion of Mud Flat Road.

A Level 2 evacuation zone extends five miles outside the Level 3 perimeter, as well as for Silver City.

USWFS Idaho - Great Basin

These evacuations come as the Big Grass Fire surpasses 553,800 acres, according to the Big Grass Fire Updates Facebook page. On Saturday, officials say the fire spread south over the main and south fork of the Owyhee River, as well as east of Deep Creek.

Nampa Fire Department

On Sunday, crews largely worked on containment lines from the Boulder Creek area to Josephine Road, holding the fire north of Mud Flat and Star Ranch Roads.

The Big Grass Fire is currently 35% contained, with over 1,200 personnel assigned to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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