Owyhee County responders rescue two hikers, dog near Jump Creek waterfall

MARSING, Idaho — First responders worked together on Saturday to rescue two hikers and their dog at Jump Creek, according to a release from Marsing Ambulance.

Marsing Ambulance said it worked with the Marsing Rural Fire District and the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office after receiving reports of hikers needing help in the area.

Crews located the hikers and the dog, then set up a rope system to bring them safely back to the trail. Officials said no one was injured.

“Tremendous collaboration and communication from these amazing volunteers,” the release stated.

Jump Creek, located southwest of Marsing, is a popular recreation spot known for its waterfall.