Owyhee County Museum expansion project could be a hit with visitors

MURPHY, Idaho — Erics Garsvo has been director at the Owyhee County Museum and Library for five and half years and you can hear the passion and excitement in his voice when he talks about their new addition. “We’ll have the only operational printing shop at a museum in Idaho.”



The Owyhee Nugget Print Shop is expected to be done sometime next year.

The shop is expected to be a hit with the kids on field trips.

Garsvo explains. “We’re looking for a whole new group of volunteers to learn that trade because this stuff is a lost art.”

The Heidelberg Press was introduced in the early 1900’s and it is the machine that could be a game changer for the new Owyhee Nugget Print Shop. “You’ll see how to melt the lead, set the type, the Heidelberg will be running. It will grab the paper, flip it in there, and then flip it over, so it’s constantly inking itself up here the rollers come up and ink.”

Besides being able to print old fashioned advertisements, and wedding announcements, it’s going to be a hit with the kids on field trips from neighboring communities.” But our future is to make this and leave a blank space for kid’s names so you would put your name on a wanted poster, which would set your name for instance, Don and then we could stamp it.”

Wanted: Looking for anyone who’s loves a little bit of Western history in Idaho. Contact Erics at the Owyhee County Museum and Library.