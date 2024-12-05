Marsing Island Park is a popular spot year round

MARSING, Idaho — Marsing Island Park is a growing neighborhood gathering place — a place where you never know who you might run into.



The popular fishing site attracts people from all over, including from Owyhee, Canyon, Ada, Payette, and Washington Counties.

Marsing benefits from nearby wine country.

City Engineer Amy Woodruff is excited about what's happening along the Snake River — walking paths, boat ramps, fishing, playground equipment, and more. "The city wants to do more. We're overlooking Marsing Island Park. It was gifted in the 1970s by the Department of Interior."

I asked Woodruff why this is considered a "treasure of the community."

"It's a treasure to the community and a treasure to the whole area," Woodruff said. "We get visitors not just from Owyhee County, but from Canyon, Ada, Payette, and Washington Counties. Lots of visitors." Visitors like 94-year-old Jack Harrington of Nampa.

Jack says he pretty much comes here every day to fish for trout and sometimes by accident, carp. "I was driving through with my son one day and we were parked over there, and I said 'ooh, this is nice, I like'."

Jack says it's better than sitting on the couch and watching life just pass him by. "This is fun, I'll leave here about 1, eat lunch, take a nap, and then I watch TV."

Tammy Woodruff says despite what things may look like today in the fog, Marsing's future looks bright, especially with the continued growth of the nearby wine country. "Marsing continues to grow and we're getting news business. We believe the Snake River Wine Trail benefits us and we benefit the Snake River Wine Trail."

To get to Marsing Island Park, just cross the bridge over the Snake River and take your first left.