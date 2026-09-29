OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Guns on school grounds could become a reality in Owyhee County as the Homedale and Marsing school districts explore a new school safety program that would allow some trained staff members to carry firearms during school hours.

The program is being developed as an additional layer of security for students and staff. District leaders say the goal would be to deter and delay a potential threat while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

WATCH | Homedale and Marsing school leaders consider arming trained staff members—

Homedale, Marsing School Districts explore arming trained staff members

For some parents, the idea comes down to having another layer of protection for their children.

“I have a kindergartner. I have a five-year-old, and it’s hard sending your kids to school sometimes, you know, worried about their safety,” Megan Pool said.

The idea came after Homedale Superintendent Rob Stewart attended a presentation from the Kimberly School District about its armed-staff program. That presentation came two days after the In-N-Out shooting in Twin Falls.

Stewart then reached out to Marsing Superintendent Norm Sauer about exploring a similar approach in Owyhee County.

“We’re both in Owyhee County, and during emergency type situations we’re going to have a lot of the same law enforcement and first responders show up to our schools,” Stewart said.

The program would be voluntary. Staff members who choose to participate would already need to have a concealed carry permit and would then go through additional district screening.

That screening would include a psychological exam and a physical fitness test, along with extensive firearms training.

If the districts follow the model used by Kimberly, participating staff members would complete 40 hours of initial training.

After the first year, they would complete an additional 16 hours of training each year, along with continued fitness requirements and firearms range qualifications.

“It is a huge responsibility, and it’s nothing to be taken lightly,” Sauer said.

Megan Pool is a mother of students in the Homedale School District. When asked about the proposal, she said she supports the idea as long as staff members receive proper training and guidance.

“I have no issue with people carrying at school, especially if they have proper training and proper, you know, guidance on when to use and how to use and are comfortable using firearms,” the parent said. “I think in the right hands that’s only a good thing.”

District leaders stress that participating staff members would not replace law enforcement.

Instead, they say the program would be designed to buy time until law enforcement arrives.

“The main part of this really is to deter and delay,” Stewart said.

Stewart said first responders nationally can take several minutes to arrive at a school during an active shooting, making those initial minutes a major focus of the proposed program.

The districts say they have already heard from staff members interested in participating.

Marsing officials also say the district has been looking at additional school safety measures for years. In 2022, the district surveyed staff about arming employees. Stewart said more than 72% of those who responded supported the idea at the time.

The proposed program is still in the development stage and has not received final approval.

Both School Boards have given the district the go-ahead to continue researching the program and look at how they could move forward.

However, that does not mean the program has been approved for implementation.

“In order for anything to actually be implemented, it does take board approval,” Sauer said.

If the school board ultimately approves the program, the districts would then move forward with the policies, procedures, screening and training needed to prepare participating staff members.

There is currently no set date for final approval.

Families and community members with questions about the proposed program are encouraged to contact their respective school district offices.

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