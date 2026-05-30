Flattop Fire in Owyhee County estimated at nearly 400 acres

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Flattop Fire, located roughly 8 miles southwest of Marsing, is estimated at 390 acres.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the fire at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Assigned resources included five engines, two dozers, and a water tender.

Containment was set for 8:00 p.m., and fire officials have not provided an update on whether the fire was contained. Estimated control is set for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30.

Per the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is estimated at roughly 400 acres and is human-caused.

Authorities are reminding the public to be cautious when traveling in and around the area.

Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.