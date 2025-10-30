Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOwyhee County

Actions

Duck Valley tribes take action to feed neighbors as SNAP Benefits end

As the federal shutdown nears a month, the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes in Idaho’s Duck Valley warn SNAP benefits will stop Nov. 1 and outline measures they're taking to support the community
SNAP
CNN Newssource
SNAP
Posted

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — As the government shutdown nears a month, Idaho’s Shoshone-Paiute Tribes says they are preparing for major local impacts by using overpopulated elk herds as a traditional food source and coordinating resources to support the Duck Valley Food Bank, along with food donation boxes placed throughout the community for non-perishable items.

Starting Nov. 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will stop providing benefits due to a lack of federal funding. Benefits received before Nov. 1 will still be usable.

Over 50% of Duck Valley families are expected to be directly affected.

The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes say they have been in continuous contact with U.S. senators and representatives to highlight the social and economic impacts of the shutdown and will continue sharing updates with the community as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights