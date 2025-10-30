Duck Valley tribes take action to feed neighbors as SNAP Benefits end

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — As the government shutdown nears a month, Idaho’s Shoshone-Paiute Tribes says they are preparing for major local impacts by using overpopulated elk herds as a traditional food source and coordinating resources to support the Duck Valley Food Bank, along with food donation boxes placed throughout the community for non-perishable items.

Starting Nov. 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will stop providing benefits due to a lack of federal funding. Benefits received before Nov. 1 will still be usable.

Over 50% of Duck Valley families are expected to be directly affected.

The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes say they have been in continuous contact with U.S. senators and representatives to highlight the social and economic impacts of the shutdown and will continue sharing updates with the community as more information becomes available.