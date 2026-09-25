Crews rescue hiker stuck on Purjue Canyon cliff face

GRAND VIEW, Idaho — A hiker stuck on a cliff face hundreds of feet above Purjue Canyon was rescued in an operation that included several responding agencies.

The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit (IMSARU) received a call Thursday evening about a 21-year-old man who had "cliffed out" near Grand View. Unable to get up or down the cliffside, the man used voice-to-text to contact 911 and family.

Units from the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office and Grand View Fire Department arrived and made contact with the man, as the Idaho Army National Guard flew in crews with the IMSARU Technical Rescue Team stationed in Boise.

After a tension rope system was set up at the top of the cliff and lowered to the hiker, a rescue team member fitted the man with a harness, and both were lowered to the ground.

Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit Crews help rescue man from Purjue Canyon cliff on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Within five minutes of landing on the scene, the Technical Rescue Team had the man off the cliff.

Other than minor scrapes and cuts, the man was uninjured.

"This rescue was a true team effort, and we're grateful to every agency involved," the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit said in a social media post.

