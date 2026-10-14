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BLM lifts Big Grass Fire closure in Owyhee County

Idaho News 6 rode along with the Owyhee County and Canyon County sheriffs to get a firsthand look at the Big Grass Fire, speaking with local ranchers and crews battling the flames.
'Time is of the essence': Officials push for more resources as Big Grass Fire grows in Owyhee County
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OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management has lifted a closure order for BLM-administered lands in Owyhee County following the Big Grass Fire. Effective Oct. 14, the area is open to public access.

RELATED After over 7 weeks, the half-million-acre Big Grass Fire is fully contained

The temporary closure applied to public lands within the perimeter of the Big Grass Fire, which burned nearly 580,000 acres.

Although the area has reopened, the BLM reminds visitors to stay on designated roads and trails for safety and to prevent further disturbance to natural resources.

For more information, contact the BLM Owyhee Field Office at 208-896-5912.

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