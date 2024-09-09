Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOwyhee County

Actions

AMBER ALERT: Search for missing 4-year-old in Owyhee County

The suspect took the girl artifact hunting then did not return her to her mother
AMBER ALERT: Laney Landry
Photos from ISP
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Laney Landry + suspect Rand Gruber<br/>
AMBER ALERT: Laney Landry
AMBER ALERT LANEY LANDRY
Breaking News
Posted
and last updated

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Laney Landry who was last seen in a 2010 white Ford Escape with license plate 1AZN3U.

The 55-year-old male suspect has been identified as Rand Gruber and has no custodial rights. Gruber is described as white, 5'9" and 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Landry is described as black, 3'6" and 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

AMBER ALERT LANEY LANDRY

Officials say Gruber took the child after an argument with the mother to go artifact hunting in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee County, and did not return the child Sunday evening.

The girl's mother has not been able to reach Gruber and law enforcement has not been able to locate them.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights