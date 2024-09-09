AMBER ALERT: Search for missing 4-year-old in Owyhee County

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Laney Landry who was last seen in a 2010 white Ford Escape with license plate 1AZN3U.

The 55-year-old male suspect has been identified as Rand Gruber and has no custodial rights. Gruber is described as white, 5'9" and 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Landry is described as black, 3'6" and 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

PHOTO BY IDAHO STATE POLICE

Officials say Gruber took the child after an argument with the mother to go artifact hunting in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee County, and did not return the child Sunday evening.

The girl's mother has not been able to reach Gruber and law enforcement has not been able to locate them.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.