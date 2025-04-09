Oregon wildlife park completes "unprecedented" cataract surgery on African Lions

WINSTON, Oregon — Turns out, it's not just your grandmother who needs cataract surgery.

Recently, veterinary ophthalmologist, Dr. Cassandra Bliss, successfully performed cataract surgery on two female African Lions in the course of a single day, an unprecedented feat.

Dr. Bliss, who owns Bliss Animal Eye Care in Medford, Oregon, previously diagnosed the lionesses, Serafina and Mtai, with cataracts, which can cause blurry vision and extreme sensitivity to light.

Marcus Doshi Dr. Bliss begins the procedure.

The lions live at Wildlife Safari, a wildlife park located in Winston, Oregon. On their website, Wildlife Safari says its mission is to "provide the highest quality interaction with wildlife to inspire lifelong commitments to conservation, education, and the preservation of native and exotic species." Open since 1972, the 600-acre park offers guests the chance to drive through "wide open spaces" where they can view wildlife in environments closely akin to their natural habitats. Exotic animal species at the park include Ostrich, Watusi Cattle, Zebra, and African Lions.

Dr. Bliss assembled a team of veterinary experts from across the country to help with the operation. They consisted of Dr. Paige Evans, a veterinary ophthalmologist from Florida; Dr. Benji Alcantar, Wildlife Safari’s head veterinarian, and his staff, as well as the staff of Bliss Animal Eye Care. In addition to personnel, specialized surgical tools were also required. Prescott's Inc. took charge of transporting a specialized "Zeiss surgical microscope" to the operating room.

According to Wildlife Safari's Head Veterinarian, Dr. Benji Alcantar, “The surgery was a great success.” He added they will continue to monitor the lions closely while tracking their progress.

On Monday, Dr. Bliss announced that both Serafina and Mtai have made a full recovery.