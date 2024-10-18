Discover birdwatching at Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve

BOISE, Idaho — This 53-acre reserve in West Boise is a safe haven for wildlife and native plant species.



Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve is a prime spot for birdwatching and wildlife viewing in Boise.

The reserve offers essential resources like water, vegetation, and shelter that attract hundreds of bird species yearly.

Birders and Outdoor specialists say the best time to go "birding" is any time of the year!

Golden Eagle Audubon Society is a group of birders going to different areas like the reserve to experience what nature has to offer.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your West Boise Neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve which is one of the best places to watch geese, ducks, blackbirds, beavers and so much more.

"It's everything and they're not just here today they're here every day," says Jordan Paige.

Jordan Paige is a volunteer and field trip leader for Golden Eagle Audubon Society.

A group of "birders" coming together to watch wildlife in their natural habitat.

I asked Paige, why is Hyatt Hidden Lakes a good place for wildlife?

She says, "The reserve is special because it's so accessible I mean for most people this is maybe a 10-to-15-minute drive from their house. It's smacked in the middle of Boise and I mean look at all the birds we can see right here."

In just a few hours Jordan saw at least 13 species.

Paige looks out onto the water, naming each species "Gadwall, a couple of Ruddy ducks, Canada ducks, Mallards," she says.

She says Boise offers great birdwatching every day no matter the season.

Paige says, "birds who spend their summer in the Arctic think this is a spa," she continues, "They'll seek this place out as a haven to spend the winter and they don't mind the moderate amounts of snow that we get here."

Conservation is the name of the game when talking about the reserve.

Throughout the year hundreds of species visit the area off Maple Grove, between Chinden and Mcmillan.

Marth Brabec, Foothills restoration specialist, Boise Parks and Recreation, says "There is development on either side of Hyatt Hidden Lakes, we're surrounded by development. This location has a variety of plants as well as open water is a critical migratory area for birds utilizing the space. Birds moving from the Boise River to Hyatt Hidden Lakes and vice versa or just traveling through."

Those species need water, vegetation, and shelter to live basically everything the reserve offers.

"If you're coming out with Golden Eagle Audubon you've got a built-in group of best friends who are all really excited about the species that they're seeing."

If you want to try, "birding" it's easy to start the hobby. All you'll need is a hat, binoculars, sunscreen, and a bird app or guide to help you identify what species you're hearing or seeing.

Every weekend Golden Eagle Audubon Society has free bird field trips to places like Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve to see different habitats and species.