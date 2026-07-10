Warning signs posted at Esther Simplot Park Pond 1 after elevated E. coli levels detected

BOISE, Idaho — Warning signs have been posted at Esther Simplot Park Pond 1 after routine water quality testing found E. coli bacteria levels above Idaho state standards.

The City of Boise said test results received Thursday, July 9, showed bacteria concentrations exceeding the state's recreational water quality standard.

As a result, warning signs have been installed to notify visitors.

The city's Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments conduct weekly water quality testing at Esther Simplot Park's swimming ponds and Quinn's Pond throughout the summer season to monitor bacteria levels.

Water samples are typically collected each week from May through September to help protect public health.

City officials said crews are working to improve water quality at Pond 1 and will remove the warning signs as soon as follow-up testing confirms E. coli concentrations have returned to state standards.

According to the city, elevated bacteria levels can occur due to changing environmental conditions.

When testing shows unsafe concentrations, the city may post warning signs, treat affected areas or, if necessary, temporarily close a swimming area.

Officials remind visitors that swimming and recreating in the city's ponds is always at their own risk.

The city also encourages park users to avoid swallowing pond water, shower after swimming, properly dispose of pet waste, keep pets out of swimming ponds and avoid feeding waterfowl, all of which can help protect water quality.