Vinny’s Coffee Corner opens inside Boise thrift store, supporting St. Vincent de Paul’s mission

NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — A new coffee shop inside a Boise thrift store is giving customers a chance to support a local nonprofit with every cup they buy.

Vinny’s Coffee Corner recently opened inside the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on State Street following an extensive remodel of the location. According to store officials, it is the only St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Idaho with an in-house coffee shop.

The café combines two activities many customers already enjoy: grabbing a cup of coffee and browsing the thrift store.

WATCH | Vinny’s Coffee Corner opens inside Boise thrift store

Vinny’s Coffee Corner opens inside Boise thrift store

“Grab your coffee and then go shopping,” customer Paul said with a laugh.

Customers say they have been excited to see changes at the store, including the addition of the café and updates to the building. Paul said he was especially happy to see a stained-glass window from the building’s exterior incorporated into the remodeled interior.

“It’s amazing,” he said.

For café manager Hannah Bohme, the new venture is about more than serving coffee. Bohme previously worked at another St. Vincent de Paul location and said the shop provides an opportunity to build community while helping support the nonprofit’s broader mission.

“We’re a nonprofit, and all of our money that we get towards the coffee goes to help throughout all the other stores,” Bohme said.

The café features several unique touches that reflect St. Vincent de Paul’s community-focused approach. Much of the furniture was donated, as was the espresso machine. Local artists also display their work on the café’s walls.

Customers can even purchase donated coffee mugs from shelves inside the shop. For 99 cents, visitors can select a mug, have it filled with coffee and take it home afterward.

“Then you’re able to take it home with you. It’s kind of special,” Bohme said.

Paul said the coffee shop has already become a regular stop for him.

“Now Vinny’s is kind of becoming my place,” he said.

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