Northwest Boise neighbors push for action as Central District Health commits $250K to rat problem

NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health has set aside $250,000 to respond to the growing rat problem across Ada County.

The agency is working with Ada County and Boise leaders on their proposed plan that would test several different approaches.

WATCH: How Central District Health plans to use $250K plan to address Ada County rat problem

Central District Health outlines plan for $250K to address Ada County rat problem

Sarah Garcia, a Northwest Boise neighbor, said she's trapped 62 rats around her home since August of 2025.

"I've seen probably 90." Garcia said. "It makes me feel gross, and we are not dirty, gross people. It's yucky."

Garcia isn't alone. Rat sightings have become a concern for neighbors across Ada County.

READ MORE | Central District Health approves $250K to tackle growing rat problem across Ada County

Under the proposed plan, $100,000 will go toward helping eligible residents pay for pest control, with Central District Health paying vetted, locally owned companies directly.

"We want to help our businesses," Kristin Ryan, CDH Director said. "We want to make sure that they are approaching it from a preventative perspective at first that they're finding ways to help a homeowner."

RELATED | Ada County leaders turn to tracking effort as first step toward addressing growing rat problem

Eligibility would be based on the state’s property-tax reduction program, and applicants would need to live in an area where rat sightings have been reported.

Ryan said CDH is still compiling a list of pest-control companies and wants providers to consider prevention measures before turning to poison.

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"Looking at it a little more holistically than coming in with a poison out of the gate. We're not saying they can't use poison, but we want that to be one of the tools in their toolboxes," Ryan said.

Another $55,000 would go toward bait designed to reduce rat fertility in the Pierce Park neighborhood.

"There's significant rat sightings in this particular neighborhood and they're very engaged in the social media platforms, so we know they're interested," Ryan said.

The city of Boise would help maintain those bait stations.

To start, $10,000 would also go to testing up to 20 smart traps in secure public areas.

"I do feel like the community just wants to see action, so I think it's better to try something now and make adjustments as we go." Ryan said.

READ MORE | Rat sightings inspire Boise woman to develop community tracking map

Tracking will also be part of the response. A rat-sighting website created by neighbor Robin Hadder, who Idaho News 6 previously interviewed, will help map where rats are being reported and track the pilot programs.

"it's convenient. I think people are familiar with it. It just made sense to join forces with Robin." Ryan said.

Garcia has already added her home to the map. But for her, the next step is seeing results on the ground.

"I would like to physically see something happen. That's when I could be like, 'OK, great.'" Garcia said.

Ryan also said government programs alone won't solve the problem.

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"Solving a rat infestation is not going to be the government's responsibility. We're going to help. We've proposed a couple pilot projects to help, but everybody's going to play a role in this in managing their property," Ryan said.

That's something Garcia knows firsthand. She's already put traps around her own backyard, and she wants to see her neighbors do the same.

"I watch people post where they're just finding them and they're just like, 'oh my God, that's so disgusting.' Well, then do something about it. I'm glad you found one. But there's 100 more behind it, and that's the problem," Garcia said.

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Central District Health will host an informational event December 10th for neighbors to learn how to protect their homes and yards. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 707 N Armstrong Pl, Boise, ID 83704.