ADA COUNTY, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, state water officials are heading underground to better understand one of the region's most important resources: groundwater.

Over the next two weeks, crews with the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) will measure approximately 600 wells across the Treasure Valley and Payette Valley, making it the largest groundwater measurement effort in the region in decades.

Officials say they're looking to better understand how groundwater levels have changed since a large-scale study was conducted in 2001.

WATCH | Measuring groundwater in Ada County

Idaho measuring 600 wells to track Treasure Valley groundwater amid rapid growth

"We're trying to just get unbiased water level measurements at different wells throughout the Treasure Valley and Payette Valley," said Ryan McCutcheon, project manager in IDWR's hydrology section.

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Groundwater plays a critical role across Idaho. According to McCutcheon, roughly 95% of Idahoans rely on groundwater for drinking water, making it one of the state's most important natural resources.

To collect the data, crews visit monitoring wells and use an electronic measuring tape, known as an "E-tape," to determine how far below the surface groundwater begins.

At Eagle Bike Park in Ada County, one measurement showed groundwater about 73 feet below ground level, roughly the height of a five- or six-story building.

State officials say comparing those measurements to data collected 25 years ago could reveal how decades of growth have affected the aquifer beneath the valley.

"There have been a lot of changes in the valley since 2001," McCutcheon said. "That would include a lot of population growth, changes to land use, changes to irrigation practices."

That growth has also changed the landscape above ground.

Amy Steimke with IDWR said some wells that were measured during the 2001 study no longer exist because of development and changing water systems.

A home that once relied on its own private well, for example, may now be part of a subdivision connected to city water.

"It's just different," Steimke said. "Pulling from a single source versus individual sources throughout the valley."

Officials stress the study is not being conducted because of a known groundwater crisis. Instead, they say it's an opportunity to build a clearer picture of groundwater conditions as the region continues to grow.

IDWR plans to conduct additional rounds of groundwater measurements in the spring and fall of 2027, allowing scientists to compare seasonal changes and track trends over time.

Officials also say property owners who received letters requesting permission to measure their wells can still participate in the study. Residents can respond to the letter they received or contact IDWR project manager Ryan McCutcheon at 208-287-4992 for more information.

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