Boise adopts drought ordinance to prepare for possible water shortages

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council has adopted a drought emergency ordinance that creates a plan for responding if drought conditions worsen.

City officials approved the ordinance on Tuesday following an unusually warm winter and near record-low snowpack, which could reduce reservoir levels, river flows and water supplies.

The ordinance establishes a phased response based on drought conditions in Ada County. The phases range from voluntary water conservation measures to mandatory watering restrictions for irrigation and recreational uses.

The city said the response would be guided by the U.S. Drought Monitor's classification for Ada County.

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The ordinance only applies to customers served by Boise's public drinking water system. People who rely on private wells, canal water or another irrigation provider are not affected.

"Clean water is essential for the health and safety of our community," Boise Climate Action Senior Manager Steve Hubble said. "As climate change continues to impact our water resources, it is critical that we have a plan to protect our water supply during drought years."

Veolia Idaho, which operates Boise's drinking water system, said summer water use in its service area regularly exceeds 90 million gallons a day, compared with about 25 million gallons a day during the winter, and encouraged residents to conserve water outdoors.

The city said residents can find water conservation tips and updates about the ordinance on its website.

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