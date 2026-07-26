BOISE, Idaho — For two years, Interfaith Sanctuary’s former downtown Boise location was home for Gary Harman.

Now, Harman has a place of his own — but he is still part of the community at Interfaith Sanctuary’s new State Street shelter, helping others find the same support that helped him.

“People have come up and told me I look much happier than I used to... I feel a lot happier,” Harman said.

WATCH | Former Interfaith Sanctuary guest now helps others at Boise shelter—

From shelter guest to employee: Boise man’s journey comes full circle at Interfaith Sanctuary

Through Interfaith Sanctuary’s recovery program and the accountability he received from mentors like Nicky, Harman says his life began to change.

After years in and out of the shelter, Harman received a call this winter that a place of his own was available through Good Samaritan Ministries.

“They called me over and said, ‘Hey, Good Sam says they have a place available for you.’ And that was it. That was kind of scary, actually, to me,” Harman said.

Moving into his own home meant leaving the shelter community he had become familiar with. But Harman did not lose that connection.

He continued attending recovery groups and volunteered for weeks as Interfaith Sanctuary’s new State Street shelter got up and running.

Then, when a janitorial position opened up a few months ago, the shelter said there was no question — Harman was the right person for the job.

“I never thought I’d be staff... It feels like I’m part of a team, which feels good,” Harman said.

Now, Harman attends recovery groups on the weekends and works at the shelter during the week, helping maintain the same community that helped him get back on his feet.

Interfaith Sanctuary says Harman’s story is one example of the kind of success it hopes to see for people who come through its doors.

But the need for shelter remains high.

Interfaith Sanctuary says more than 300 people are currently on its waitlist for a shelter bed.