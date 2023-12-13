BSU players surprise one of their biggest fans

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of this weekend's big game against UCLA, a few Boise State football players surprised one of their biggest fans, Bradley Blakeslee, and it all started with a simple social media post.

Bradley’s mother, Mary Ann Rich, says “I decided to reach out to the North End, and this wonderful woman Nancy reached out to me and just started sharing with everybody.”

Bradley has Kabuki Syndrome, which affects his heart, liver, lungs, and growth, but with 13 surgeries under his belt, he is a fighter.

Mary Ann asked Bradley what he wanted for Christmas, and his answer was simple.

She says, “he asked for cards, and it grew, and it grew, and I started receiving phone calls and messages.”

That social media post made its way through Bronco Nation. Seen by Bronco fans across the globe. Including the mom of quarterback, Maddux Madsen.

“She thought it would be cool for us to do it, and I got a bunch of the guys together and we got some stuff for Bradley. It was fun we like to give back to the community,” says Madsen.

The players brought shirts, hats, player cards, and a gaming chair. Bradley even received some jerseys and gear from past players.

Carl Keever was inducted into the Boise State Hall of Fame in 1991, he says “I brought my away jersey from Boise State, and then I brought him a Boise State coat.”

Bradley gave the players a tour of his Bronco man cave and his decked-out all-blue Bronco room.

Mary Ann asks Bradley if it is pretty cool, and he agrees. She continues by asking, “Are you excited about today?” Bradley replies yes.

Mary Ann and Bradley would both like to thank everyone who has shown their support, and an even bigger thank you to the Bronco family.