Broncos v. Bruins: BSU preps for LA bowl

BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY — It's bowl week at Boise State as the Broncos prepare for their bowl game against UCLA on December 16. BSU will have its share of challenges in the upcoming LA Bowl with a new head coach and battle at starting quarterback.



Taylen Green announced on Monday he will not return to BSU and plans to play for the University of Arkansas in 2024

This will be the first bowl game against UCLA since they last met in 1999

The LA Bowl will broadcast Saturday on Idaho News 6

Now less than a week away from their match-up against UCLA, Boise State players are getting ready for bowl match-up in Los Angeles with a new head coach and a battle for starting quarterback.

"You know those guys out there are competing. we are trying to find the best fit for this team to go out there and trust guys to perform at their best," said George Holani, BSU running back.

And the excitement of playing at Sofi Stadium has players dreaming of competing at the next level.

"Someday, I would love to be there. It's very inspiring to see that and play on the big stage," said Prince Strachan, BSU wide receiver.

With the recent departure of key players and the end of season head coaching change in the hiring of Spencer Danielson, This bowl game will have its challenges for the Broncos, but players say their confidence in coaching and team mentality has BSU focused on the battle with the Bruins.

"I think the main thing is just you know, focusing on those guys who honestly are all in this program and want to just continue to work and leave their legacy here," said Holani

"Guys have done a great job of since that moment it's been next man up. whoever is going to take that job and whoever is going to be ready to roll in this bowl game against a great team is going to get that job and it's going to be a cool situation to be in," said Michael Callahan, BSU defensive tackle.

The LA Bowl game is coming up this Saturday December 16 and you can watch that right here on Idaho news 6. Reporting at Boise State University, I’m your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp, Idaho News 6.