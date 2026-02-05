National News Literacy Week highlights risks of realistic AI content

BOISE, Idaho — As artificial intelligence becomes more accessible, law enforcement officials say increasingly realistic AI-generated images, videos and audio are making it harder for the public to distinguish between real and manipulated content.

The issue is gaining renewed attention during National News Literacy Week, as experts warn that AI tools are already being used in scams, fraud and document manipulation.

Detective Brad Thorne, who works in the Boise Police Department’s financial crimes and cyber investigations unit, said AI has changed how criminals communicate with potential victims.

“AI is out there, and it can be used for generative stuff, so scams with emails," Thorne said.

Thorne said the realism of AI-generated content means people should be cautious about trusting what they see on screens.

“Don't ever believe the screen. You just can't believe what you have on your phone. You have to be skeptical and go and verify what it is,” he said.

While some AI-generated content may still show visual inconsistencies, Thorne said those clues are becoming harder to detect as technology improves.

“Sometimes you can see a shadow, or the eyes don't reflect, or the skin is too smooth. But with filters, you never know what it is,” he said.

Thorne said AI can also be used as a tool to help verify content.

“You can also use AI and put the picture into one of the AI bots, and it will tell you whether or not it's real or not,” he said.

Police say criminals are already using AI for a range of fraudulent activities, from fake emails to forged documents.

“AI is not bad, it's good, but it can be used for bad things, and that's what they do,” Thorne said.

He added that voice-cloning technology is also becoming more common, making family members potential targets.

“You can generate voices… voices of your grandson, voices of mom and dad. You have to have a code word,” Thorne said.

Detectives recommend slowing down and verifying information before responding to messages that create urgency or fear.

“Urgency and panic and fear are some of the major emotions that they're trying to get you to react with,” Thorne said.

Law enforcement officials say the key takeaway during National News Literacy Week is to pause, verify information through trusted sources, and avoid assuming content is real simply because it appears convincing online.